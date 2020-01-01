Tokenomie pentru KAPPY (KAPPY)
Informații despre KAPPY (KAPPY)
The project, known as Kappy, is a unique and innovative initiative that revolves around a perpetually cheerful cat character, designed to embody positivity, happiness, and optimism. At the heart of the project lies the goal of creating a vibrant and inclusive community that brings together individuals from all corners of the KRC-20 ecosystem. Through this initiative, Kappy seeks to foster unity and collaboration among participants, encouraging them to work together towards common goals and shared success.
The Kappy project is grounded in the belief that positivity and goodwill are essential elements in driving meaningful progress. The character itself, with its constant smile and energetic demeanor, serves as a symbol of the positive impact that can be made when people come together with a shared purpose. It is not just a playful mascot; it represents the values of kindness, cooperation, and resilience that the project aspires to cultivate within the broader KRC-20 community.
Central to Kappy’s mission is the idea of fostering unity across the network. By engaging with other members of the KRC-20 community, Kappy aims to create an environment where collaboration thrives. This involves building strong partnerships with other projects, developers, and organizations within the ecosystem. Through these partnerships, Kappy seeks to create opportunities for collective growth, providing a platform for cooperative development that benefits all parties involved. The project encourages individuals to contribute their skills, knowledge, and resources, knowing that the success of the Kappy initiative relies on the contributions of each member.
In addition to promoting collaboration, the Kappy project places a strong emphasis on constructive development. It believes that sustainable growth comes not from competition, but from the collective efforts of people working together with shared values and a common purpose. Kappy’s cheerful, optimistic presence serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a positive outlook, even in the face of challenges, and encourages participants to stay focused on the long-term vision of enhancing the ecosystem as a whole.
Through this combination of positivity, collaboration, and constructive development, Kappy hopes to strengthen the KRC-20 ecosystem and contribute to its overall growth and success. The project recognizes that the key to a thriving community lies in the relationships built and the mutual support provided. By staying true to its values of positivity and hard work, Kappy aspires to be a catalyst for positive change, encouraging others to join in and help build a stronger, more united ecosystem for the future. By doing so, Kappy aims not only to enhance the network itself but to inspire individuals within the ecosystem to embrace a mindset of collective success and lasting impact.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru KAPPY (KAPPY)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru KAPPY (KAPPY), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Tokenomie pentru KAPPY (KAPPY): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru KAPPY (KAPPY) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri KAPPY care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri KAPPY care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru KAPPY, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului KAPPY!
Predicție de preț pentru KAPPY
Vrei să știi încotro s-ar putea îndrepta KAPPY? Pagina noastră de predicție de preț pentru KAPPY combină sentimentul pieței, tendințele istorice și indicatorii tehnici pentru a oferi o perspectivă de viitor.
Declinarea responsabilității
Datele tokenomice de pe această pagină provin din surse terțe. MEXC nu garantează acuratețea acestora. Efectuează cercetări amănunțite înainte de a investi.