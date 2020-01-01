Tokenomie pentru AGIX (AGX)
Informații despre AGIX (AGX)
What is the project about?
AIgentX is a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize the way individuals interact with the crypto ecosystem. Utilizing natural language as a universal and intuitive interface, AIgentX aims to make blockchain technology and cryptocurrency accessible to people from all walks of life. The platform translates complex crypto terminology and blockchain data into human-understandable language, allowing users to engage effortlessly with crypto markets, contracts, and communities. What makes your project unique?
What sets AIgentX apart is its user-centric approach and its commitment to bridging the gap between advanced technology and the average user. Our platform offers:
Personalized Chatbots: Trained on your specific data for a more tailored experience.
Multi-Platform Integration: Seamless connectivity across various group chats and social media platforms.
Advanced Community Moderation: Autonomous identification and removal of scams and spam, and the ability to ban fudders.
Smart Contract Analysis: Capability to dissect and explain smart contracts in layman's terms.
Data-Driven Insights: In-chat data analysis for trend and narrative spotting, with a specialized dashboard for identifying bullish signals.
History of your project.
AIgentX was founded with the vision of transforming the crypto experience by making it more accessible and intuitive. Since its inception, the platform has continually evolved, adding features that enhance user experience, streamline integration, and offer robust customization options. Our journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to innovation and a focus on creating a new paradigm of human-computer interaction within the crypto space. What’s next for your project?
We are on the cusp of launching several transformative features that include a more comprehensive web interface, mass connectivity across multiple platforms, advanced community moderation capabilities, smart contract analysis, and data-driven insights. These features are designed to further elevate the user experience and provide unprecedented capabilities in interacting with the crypto ecosystem. What can your token be used for?
The AIgentX token serves as the utility token within our ecosystem, enabling users to access premium features, such as advanced analytics, specialized customization, and priority support. Additionally, the token can be used to participate in staking and revenue sharing.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru AGIX (AGX)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru AGIX (AGX), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Tokenomie pentru AGIX (AGX): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru AGIX (AGX) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri AGX care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri AGX care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru AGX, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului AGX!
Predicție de preț pentru AGX
Vrei să știi încotro s-ar putea îndrepta AGX? Pagina noastră de predicție de preț pentru AGX combină sentimentul pieței, tendințele istorice și indicatorii tehnici pentru a oferi o perspectivă de viitor.
De ce ar trebui să alegi MEXC?
MEXC este una dintre cele mai importante burse de criptomonede din lume, în care au încredere milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Fie că ești utilizator începător sau profesionist, MEXC este cea mai ușoară cale către cripto.
Declinarea responsabilității
Datele tokenomice de pe această pagină provin din surse terțe. MEXC nu garantează acuratețea acestora. Efectuează cercetări amănunțite înainte de a investi.