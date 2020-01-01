Tokenomics de ULTIMA (ULTIMA)

Tokenomics de ULTIMA (ULTIMA)

Descubra informações essenciais sobre ULTIMA (ULTIMA), incluindo seu fornecimento total de tokens, modelo de distribuição e dados de mercado em tempo real.
Informação sobre ULTIMA (ULTIMA)

ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more. A lot of our products are unique in the crypto market.

Site oficial:
https://ultima.io/en/
Whitepaper:
https://ultima.io/documents/en/WhitePaperUT.pdf
Explorador de blocos:
https://smartexplorer.com/token20/sWd6JcnEA3QJdh3zK1NHchyU2j4cEsiUdi

Tokenomics e análise de preços de ULTIMA (ULTIMA)

Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de ULTIMA (ULTIMA), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.

Capitalização de mercado:
$ 196.91M
Fornecimento total:
$ 100.00K
Fornecimento circulante:
$ 37.41K
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
$ 526.38M
Máximo histórico:
$ 22,880
Mínimo histórico:
$ 2,046.4140488264795
Preço atual:
$ 5,263.77
Estrutura de token aprofundada de ULTIMA (ULTIMA)

Aprofunde-se em como os tokens ULTIMA são emitidos, alocados e desbloqueados. Esta seção destaca os principais aspectos da estrutura econômica do token: utilidade, incentivos e cronograma de vesting.

Ultima (ULTIMA) is a technology company offering a comprehensive cryptocurrency ecosystem, including a token, wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. Below is a detailed analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Consensus & Supply Regulation:
    Ultima operates on a proprietary blockchain utilizing a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which supports scalability and rapid block generation (blocks every 3 seconds, up to 2,000 transactions per second).
  • Deflationary Model:
    The token supply is managed through scheduled halving events and token burns, introducing a deflationary aspect to the ecosystem.
  • Minting Process:
    Minting is facilitated via smart contracts within the Ultima Farm application. Users freeze (lock) ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units, which operate over a three-year period. Rewards are distributed as follows:
    • 60% Available Balance: Immediately usable for transactions or purchases.
    • 40% Upgrade Balance: Reserved for reinvestment within the ecosystem.

Allocation Mechanism

  • Maximum Supply:
    The total supply of ULTIMA is capped at 100,000 tokens.
  • Allocation Details:
    Specific allocation breakdowns (e.g., team, investors, community, ecosystem) are not publicly disclosed in the available data. However, the minting and reward structure suggests a strong focus on incentivizing ecosystem participation and reinvestment.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Utility-Driven Design:
    ULTIMA tokens are used for:
    • Payments within the ecosystem (marketplace, crowdfunding, debit card).
    • Participation in the minting/farming process to earn rewards.
    • Cross-border transactions and e-commerce.
  • Incentives:
    • Users are incentivized to lock tokens in the Ultima Farm for reward generation.
    • The reward split (60% liquid, 40% reinvestment) encourages both immediate utility and long-term ecosystem growth.

Locking Mechanism

  • Token Freezing:
    Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units to participate in the minting process.
  • Lock Duration:
    Each Farming Unit operates over a fixed three-year period, during which tokens remain locked.
  • Reward Structure:
    Rewards are distributed throughout the lock period, with a portion available immediately and the remainder reserved for reinvestment.

Unlocking Time

  • Unlocking Schedule:
    Tokens locked in Farming Units are subject to a three-year lock. After this period, the locked tokens become available for withdrawal or further use.
  • No Early Unlock:
    There is no indication of early unlocking; tokens remain frozen for the full duration of the Farming Unit.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceDPoS blockchain, deflationary via halving & burns, minting via smart contracts
Max Supply100,000 ULTIMA
AllocationNot fully disclosed; minting rewards: 60% liquid, 40% reinvestment
UsagePayments, farming/minting, cross-border transactions, e-commerce
IncentivesMinting rewards, reinvestment, ecosystem participation
LockingTokens frozen in Farming Units for 3 years
UnlockingTokens unlock after 3 years; no early unlock

Additional Insights

  • Deflationary Pressure:
    The combination of halving events and token burns is designed to reduce supply over time, potentially increasing scarcity and value.
  • Ecosystem Growth:
    The reinvestment requirement (40% of rewards) aligns user incentives with long-term ecosystem development.
  • Security:
    Wallets are fully decentralized, with users maintaining exclusive control over private keys.

Limitations

  • Allocation Transparency:
    Detailed allocation data (e.g., team, investors, community) is not available in the current dataset.
  • Unlock Schedule:
    No granular unlock schedule (e.g., monthly or annual vesting) is disclosed beyond the three-year lock for Farming Units.

This structure is designed to balance immediate utility, long-term commitment, and sustainable ecosystem growth, with strong incentives for user participation and reinvestment.

Tokenomics de ULTIMA (ULTIMA): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso

Compreender a tokenomics de ULTIMA (ULTIMA) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.

Principais métricas e como são calculadas:

Fornecimento total:

A quantidade máxima de tokens ULTIMA que foram ou que poderão ser criados.

Fornecimento circulante:

A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.

Fornecimento máx.:

O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens ULTIMA podem existir no total.

FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):

Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.

Taxa de inflação:

Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.

Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?

Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.

Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.

Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.

FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.

Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do ULTIMA, explore o preço em tempo real do token ULTIMA!

Como comprar ULTIMA

Interessado em adicionar ULTIMA (ULTIMA) ao seu portfólio? A MEXC oferece diversos métodos para comprar ULTIMA, incluindo cartão de crédito, transferências bancárias e negociação peer-to-peer (P2P). Seja você iniciante ou experiente, a MEXC torna a compra de criptomoedas fácil e segura.

Histórico de preços de ULTIMA (ULTIMA)

Analisar o histórico de preços de ULTIMA ajuda os usuários a entender os movimentos passados do mercado, os principais níveis de suporte e resistência, e os padrões de volatilidade. Seja acompanhando máximas históricas ou identificando tendências, os dados históricos são uma parte essencial da previsão de preços e da análise técnica.

Previsão de preço de ULTIMA

Quer saber para onde o ULTIMA pode estar indo? Nossa página de previsão de preço do ULTIMA combina sentimento de mercado, tendências históricas e indicadores técnicos para oferecer uma visão futura.

