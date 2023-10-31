Tokenomics de TIA (TIA)

Tokenomics de TIA (TIA)

Descubra informações essenciais sobre TIA (TIA), incluindo seu fornecimento total de tokens, modelo de distribuição e dados de mercado em tempo real.
USD

Informação sobre TIA (TIA)

Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.

Site oficial:
https://www.celestia.org
Whitepaper:
https://arxiv.org/abs/1905.09274
Explorador de blocos:
https://www.mintscan.io/celestia

Tokenomics e análise de preços de TIA (TIA)

Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de TIA (TIA), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.

Capitalização de mercado:
$ 1.37B
$ 1.37B$ 1.37B
Fornecimento total:
--
----
Fornecimento circulante:
$ 705.27M
$ 705.27M$ 705.27M
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
--
----
Máximo histórico:
$ 21.05
$ 21.05$ 21.05
Mínimo histórico:
$ 1.3200881133445714
$ 1.3200881133445714$ 1.3200881133445714
Preço atual:
$ 1.941
$ 1.941$ 1.941

Estrutura de token aprofundada de TIA (TIA)

Aprofunde-se em como os tokens TIA são emitidos, alocados e desbloqueados. Esta seção destaca os principais aspectos da estrutura econômica do token: utilidade, incentivos e cronograma de vesting.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: Celestia (TIA) launched its mainnet on October 31, 2023, with a fixed initial supply of 1 billion tokens and no hard-capped max supply.
  • No Hard Cap: The protocol does not currently specify an upper supply limit.
  • Future Issuance: While the initial allocation and vesting are detailed below, there is no explicit protocol-driven ongoing issuance or inflation at this stage; all supply dynamics are governed by unlock schedules from genesis allocations.

Allocation Mechanism

Token distribution is structured as follows:

Allocation Category% of Initial SupplyNotable Details
Insiders53.2%Core Contributors, Early Backers (Seed, Series A/B)
Future Development39.4%Foundation-led R&D, ecosystem, protocol maintenance
Public Allocation20%Genesis airdrop, testnet incentives, future growth
Community (Liquid)7.4%Immediately tradable distribution at launch
  • Specifics:
    • Core Contributors (20%) for pivotal development roles
    • Early Backers—Seed (17.6%) and Series A/B (15.9%) for key investors
    • Future Development (39.4%) for grants, bounties, ecosystem programs
    • Public (7.4% initially liquid; 20% including future initiatives) for direct airdrops and future incentive programs

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Utility & Payments: TIA is used exclusively for all Celestia network transaction (“PayForBlob”) fees. Validators require fees in TIA, and prioritization of transactions is based on fee size and urgency.
  • Staking & Security: Validators must stake TIA to participate in consensus and data availability, receiving protocol rewards (from transaction fees and possibly future inflation, if introduced).
  • Ecosystem Growth: TIA is allocated for protocol grants and developer/ecosystem bounties, incentivizing developers and rollup creators to build on Celestia.

Lock-Up and Unlock Mechanisms

  • Airdrop and Liquid Public Tokens: 7.4% of TIA was liquid and available at mainnet launch via a genesis airdrop, targeting 7,579 developers and over 570,000 on-chain addresses across multiple chains.
  • Cliff Unlock: On mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023), a major cliff unlock occurred, releasing 175 million TIA (17.5% of supply), increasing circulating supply by approximately 83% and injecting a significant amount of liquidity into the market.
  • Linear Vesting: After the initial cliff, steady monthly unlocks occur, with ~30 million TIA tokens per month becoming liquid, reflecting vesting schedules for early backers, contributors, and development funds. Key allocations, like the R&D & Ecosystem fund (26.8% of supply), unlock gradually through October 2027.

Unlock Schedule (Selected Categories)

RecipientTotal AmountInitial UnlockFinal UnlockUnlock Duration
R&D & Ecosystem268M TIA2023-10-312027-10-301,096 days (3 yrs)
Public Allocation200M TIA2023-10-312023-10-311 day (all at once)
Early Backers: Series A & B197M TIA2024-10-312025-10-30365 days (1 yr)
Initial Core Contributors176M TIA2024-10-312026-10-30730 days (2 yrs)
Early Backers: Seed159M TIA2024-10-312025-10-30365 days (1 yr)
  • Recent Unlocks: Each day, nearly 1 million TIA tokens are released into circulation in 2025. The continual increase in supply is predictable due to its linear vesting model.

Implications and Scenarios

  • Incentive Alignment: Long vesting for core teams and investors helps align incentives with long-term protocol success, reducing short-term sell pressure.
  • Market Dynamics: The October 2023 cliff unlock introduced a substantial price shock followed by more predictable supply inflation, affecting short- and medium-term market liquidity and price discovery.
  • Transparency & Predictability: The detailed, transparent vesting/locking schedules reduce uncertainty for investors and builders, though supply increases could still exert downward pressure unless matched by growing demand.
  • Potential Risks: Large unlock events historically cause price volatility. For Celestia, the combination of a sizable initial unlock and ongoing daily/weekly liquidity events will likely influence trading activity and price action for years.
  • Developer & Ecosystem Growth: Heavy allocations to ecosystem development and public participation demonstrate Celestia’s commitment to decentralized growth and ongoing incentivization of builders and validators.

Summary Table: Celestia Tokenomics Breakdown

AspectMechanism/Detail
IssuanceFixed 1B TIA initial supply, defined allocations, no current protocol inflation
Allocation53.2% insiders/backers, 39.4% future dev, 20% public (overlapping some categories); liquid airdrop 7.4%
Usage/IncentivesNative fees (PayForBlob), validator staking, protocol and ecosystem grants, public incentives
Lockup/UnlockInitial cliff + linear vesting, daily/monthly unlocks until 2027 for major categories
Unlocking TimelineMajor events: Oct 2023 cliff unlock, subsequent steady releases, final major unlocks by 2027

Actionable Insights

  • For Investors: Monitor scheduled monthly/daily unlocks and cliff events for potential market movement opportunities.
  • For Builders: Abundant grants and ecosystem funds are being continually unlocked; monitor Celestia’s programs and participate early.
  • For Validators: Staking and transaction fee roles are long-term sources of revenue; early and sustained participation is heavily incentivized.

Celestia’s tokenomics promote long-term ecosystem growth, transparent supply evolution, and careful balancing of insider, developer, and public incentives.

Tokenomics de TIA (TIA): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso

Compreender a tokenomics de TIA (TIA) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.

Principais métricas e como são calculadas:

Fornecimento total:

A quantidade máxima de tokens TIA que foram ou que poderão ser criados.

Fornecimento circulante:

A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.

Fornecimento máx.:

O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens TIA podem existir no total.

FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):

Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.

Taxa de inflação:

Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.

Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?

Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.

Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.

Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.

FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.

Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do TIA, explore o preço em tempo real do token TIA!

Como comprar TIA

Interessado em adicionar TIA (TIA) ao seu portfólio? A MEXC oferece diversos métodos para comprar TIA, incluindo cartão de crédito, transferências bancárias e negociação peer-to-peer (P2P). Seja você iniciante ou experiente, a MEXC torna a compra de criptomoedas fácil e segura.

Histórico de preços de TIA (TIA)

Analisar o histórico de preços de TIA ajuda os usuários a entender os movimentos passados do mercado, os principais níveis de suporte e resistência, e os padrões de volatilidade. Seja acompanhando máximas históricas ou identificando tendências, os dados históricos são uma parte essencial da previsão de preços e da análise técnica.

Previsão de preço de TIA

Quer saber para onde o TIA pode estar indo? Nossa página de previsão de preço do TIA combina sentimento de mercado, tendências históricas e indicadores técnicos para oferecer uma visão futura.

Por que deve escolher a MEXC?

A MEXC é uma das principais exchanges de criptomoedas do mundo, confiada por milhões de usuários globalmente. Seja você iniciante ou profissional, a MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de acessar o universo cripto.

Mais de 4,000 pares de negociação nos mercados Spot e Futuros
As listagens de tokens mais rápidas entre as CEXs
#1 em liquidez em todo o setor
As menores taxas, com atendimento ao cliente 24/7
Transparência de reservas de tokens acima de 100% para os fundos dos usuários
Barreiras de entrada ultrabaixas: compre cripto com apenas 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Compre cripto com apenas 1 USDT: O jeito mais fácil de acessar o universo cripto!

Aviso legal

Os dados de tokenomics nesta página são provenientes de fontes terceiras. A MEXC não garante sua precisão. Por favor, realize uma pesquisa completa antes de investir.