Informação sobre SHIBAINU (SHIB)

Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.