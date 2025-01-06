Tokenomics de Seraph (SERAPH)

Descubra informações essenciais sobre Seraph (SERAPH), incluindo seu fornecimento total de tokens, modelo de distribuição e dados de mercado em tempo real.
Informação sobre Seraph (SERAPH)

Seraph is a next-gen AAA loot game developed by Seraph Studio, available on both PC and mobile platforms, and Seraph immerses players in a dark fantasy world, seamlessly blending classic loot mechanics with advanced features such as AI companions, MMO elements, and a player-driven marketplace.

Site oficial:
https://www.seraph.game/
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.seraph.game/
Explorador de blocos:
https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=ethereum&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0xd6B48CCF41a62EB3891e58D0F006B19B01d50cCa

Tokenomics e análise de preços de Seraph (SERAPH)

Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de Seraph (SERAPH), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.

Capitalização de mercado:
$ 22.94M
Fornecimento total:
$ 1.00B
Fornecimento circulante:
$ 251.68M
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
$ 91.13M
Máximo histórico:
$ 0.82776
Mínimo histórico:
$ 0.12084895930174135
Preço atual:
$ 0.09113
Estrutura de token aprofundada de Seraph (SERAPH)

Aprofunde-se em como os tokens SERAPH são emitidos, alocados e desbloqueados. Esta seção destaca os principais aspectos da estrutura econômica do token: utilidade, incentivos e cronograma de vesting.

Seraph's token economics (tokenomics) reflect a play-and-earn ARPG model with an emphasis on player incentives, community growth, and measured supply management. Below is a comprehensive breakdown, including details on issuance, allocation, mechanisms, locking, and unlocking.

Token Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: 1 billion SERAPH tokens at launch.
  • Token Generation Event (TGE): Occurred on January 6, 2025.
  • Issuance Details: SERAPH tokens are minted and distributed at TGE, with ongoing seasonal in-game rewards. Prior to TGE, “Seraph Starry Journey Feathers” (three types: Starry, Chaos, Soul) could be redeemed by early players/NFT holders for SERAPH at fixed rates (1, 3, and 10 tokens each, respectively).
  • On-going Issuance: New tokens may be introduced through play-and-earn activities, but the initial supply distribution is strictly defined.

Allocation Mechanism

CategoryAllocation (%)Locking & Vesting
Community Airdrops & Incentives40.50%Distributed to NFT holders, active players, and as seasonal/community rewards; subject to ongoing distribution
Ecosystem Development & Marketing18.08%Reserved for platform/IP growth, liquidity, marketing; release scheduled for strategic needs
Foundation (Operations/Reserve)17.00%Held in reserve for future dev, listings, partnerships, and Seraph 2; vesting/lock conditions not explicitly stated
Core Contributors18.00%1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting
AdvisorsIncluded in core/contributors6-month cliff, then 3.5-year linear monthly vesting
Investors6.42%1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting
Total100%

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • In-game Utility:
    • Unlocks dungeon access, mints dungeon keys, burns maps, and enables “Soul Spar” farming.
    • Used to craft, reforge, and reveal attributes of NFT equipment.
    • Required for participation in unique content drops (e.g., “Soul Spar,” “Equipment of Seraph”).
    • Central currency for the ActPass marketplace (buying/selling in-game equipment).
  • Incentive Mechanisms:
    • Awarded for seasonal in-game achievements, ladder rankings, special mode participation (Chaos Dungeon, Secret Prison), and contribution to the ecosystem.
    • Used for community governance (future plans).

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Cliff Periods:
    • Core Contributors and Investors: 1-year.
    • Advisors: 6 months.
  • Vesting:
    • After the cliff, tokens are vested linearly on a monthly basis — 3 years for contributors and investors, 3.5 years for advisors.
  • Community and Airdrop Allocations:
    • Distributed in tranches tied to player/community engagement milestones and seasonal reward cycles.
  • Foundation/Development:
    • Intended for long-term development and ecosystem growth; explicit vesting not fully detailed but typical industry practice involves multi-year tranches.

Unlocking Schedule

While a full unlock table with time progression isn’t publicly available, the main points as of TGE and post-launch are:

  • At TGE (Jan 6, 2025): Only a fraction of tokens become liquid—many remain locked per vesting schedules.
  • Year 1: Cliffs restrict the release of core, advisor, and investor allocations; community rewards and incentives are prominent.
  • Years 2–4.5: Gradual linear unlock for locked allocations (contributors, advisors, investors).

Summary Table

MechanismDetail
Issuance1B tokens at TGE; feathers convertible to SERAPH; additional in-game seasonal rewards
AllocationCommunity/Airdrops 40.5%, Ecosystem/Marketing 18.08%, Foundation 17%, Contributors 18%, Investors 6.42%
Incentives & UsageIn-game utility, governance, marketplace currency, event/campaign rewards
Locking1-yr cliff (contributors, investors); 6-mo cliff (advisors); linear monthly vesting 3–3.5 years
UnlockingSeasonally for community, linear for team/advisors/investors; majority of allocation vesting over multiple years

Analysis & Implications

  • Decentralization & Community Growth: With over 40% going to airdrops and community incentives, Seraph fosters strong player and DAO engagement.
  • Long-Term Alignment: Lengthy cliffs and linear vesting build trust and ensure sustained contributor involvement.
  • Anti-Dump Safeguards: Staggered unlocking of team, investor, and foundation tokens mitigates rapid inflation and speculative dumping.
  • Gameplay Integration: Token utility is deeply embedded in gameplay and progression, ensuring real demand beyond speculation.
  • Market Risks: As with any vesting and unlock-heavy structure, scheduled unlocks may influence price volatility, especially at major cliff endpoints.

In summary: Seraph’s tokenomics combine robust on-chain incentives, substantial community involvement, and prudent supply management, balancing short-term engagement with long-term sustainability. As vesting cliffs expire, monitoring unlock schedules will be crucial for market participants and community members alike.

Tokenomics de Seraph (SERAPH): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso

Compreender a tokenomics de Seraph (SERAPH) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.

Principais métricas e como são calculadas:

Fornecimento total:

A quantidade máxima de tokens SERAPH que foram ou que poderão ser criados.

Fornecimento circulante:

A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.

Fornecimento máx.:

O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens SERAPH podem existir no total.

FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):

Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.

Taxa de inflação:

Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.

Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?

Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.

Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.

Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.

FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.

Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do SERAPH, explore o preço em tempo real do token SERAPH!

