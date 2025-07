Informação sobre Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO)

Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) is a crypto token on the Chiliz blockchain. It is designed for fans of a leading Brazilian association football club, Clube de Regatas do Flamengo (known simply as Flamengo). The token gives you access to a variety of benefits, rewards and decision-making opportunities related to the Brazilian football giant.

Site oficial: https://socios.com Explorador de blocos: https://chiliscan.com/token/0xD1723Eb9e7C6eE7c7e2d421B2758dc0f2166eDDc