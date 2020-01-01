Tokenomics de Ethena (ENA)
Informação sobre Ethena (ENA)
Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.
Tokenomics e análise de preços de Ethena (ENA)
Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de Ethena (ENA), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.
Estrutura de token aprofundada de Ethena (ENA)
Aprofunde-se em como os tokens ENA são emitidos, alocados e desbloqueados. Esta seção destaca os principais aspectos da estrutura econômica do token: utilidade, incentivos e cronograma de vesting.
Overview
Ethena is a DeFi protocol focused on creating a synthetic dollar (USDe) backed by delta-hedged Ethereum and Bitcoin collateral, and features the ENA governance token. Ethena's tokenomics are designed to balance rapid decentralized adoption, sustained ecosystem growth, investor/staff alignment, and carefully managed token release to minimize adverse market impacts.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- ENA Token Generation: The ENA governance token was launched shortly after the completion of the Shard Campaign (an incentive points program) and airdrop in April 2024.
- Initial Distribution: The main distribution event was the airdrop of 75M ENA (5% of total supply) to Shard Campaign participants. The remaining tokens are subject to various vesting and lock-up schedules (detailed below) and ongoing ecosystem/investor allocations.
- Total Supply: The maximum ENA supply is capped at 1.5 billion tokens.
- Point-Based Incentives: Pre-launch distribution relied on a point (Shard) system. Users earned Shards by interacting with the protocol (e.g., holding, staking, locking USDe; providing liquidity). The amount of ENA airdropped was a function of Shard holdings at campaign end, while additional ENA will be gradually released per the vesting schedules.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Share of Total Supply
|Lock/Cliff/Vesting Details
|Core Contributors
|30%
|1-year lock, 25% cliff, 3-year linear vesting post-cliff
|Foundation
|15%
|1-year lock, 25% cliff, 3-year linear vesting post-cliff
|Investors
|25%
|1-year lock, 25% cliff, 3-year linear vesting post-cliff
|Ecosystem & Airdrop
|25%
|Airdrop 5% immediate (Shard campaign); rest vested for ecosystem
|Retrodrop/Marketing/Liquidity
|5%
|Mixed vesting; some allocated for early marketing, LP, listing
- Ecosystem/Airdrop: 75M ENA (~5%) were immediately distributed by airdrop; the rest are earmarked for future ecosystem incentives, integrations, and possibly future airdrops or partnerships.
- Team and Foundation: Subject to strict lock-ups and vesting to ensure long-term commitment.
- Investors: Locked per industry norms—annual lock plus gradual vesting.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance Utility: ENA is the governance token. Holders will have rights to vote on:
- Risk frameworks, collateral composition, exchange/custodian integrations
- Reserve fund management
- Yield allocation to sUSDe holders
- Strategic/technical upgrades
- Earning ENA: Besides purchase or secondary market, most ENA was initially earned through ecosystem participation (via the Shard points program). Future releases may also target users/governance participants, liquidity providers, and stakers.
- Yield and Rewards: Ethena participants can lock their USDe, stake to earn sUSDe (which accrues protocol yield), or provide liquidity, with rewards in ENA and/or sUSDe.
- Incentive Shards: Shard campaigns rewarded protocol engagement. Shard earning multipliers changed over time, with the highest boosts granted to riskier or more “sticky” actions (LP locking, Pendle LPs, direct USDe locking).
4. Lock-Up Mechanism and Unlock Schedule
- Airdrop Vesting: Top 2,000 addresses from the Shard campaign leaderboard have a six-month linear vest on half their ENA airdrop allocation.
- Core, Foundation, Investors: Tokens for these parties are subject to:
- 12 months full lock (no release)
- 25% cliff after lock period ends (i.e., 25% unlocks at month 12)
- Remainder (75%) vests monthly over subsequent 36 months.
- Liquidity, Marketing, Retrodrops: These allocations generally had shorter (or immediate) unlocks to bootstrap liquidity, partnerships, and early adoption.
Unlock Schedule Key Points
- The largest unlocks occur annually, post-cliff, and then stream gradually over three years.
- For example, unlock events in the next year (from March 2025 onward) primarily involve monthly unlocks in the 62.5M–112.5M ENA range per month, spread across categories.
- Top airdrop earners have an additional custom vesting, ensuring non-early dump of supply.
5. Implications, Nuances, and Limitations
- Staged Release: Gradual, multi-year unlocks are meant to prevent dilution shocks and align incentives for developers, investors, and the community.
- Ecosystem Growth: Substantial ecosystem allocation allows for continued rewards, partnership integration, and liquidity incentives, making Ethena highly agile in ongoing user acquisition.
- Governance & Value Accrual: As sUSDe/ENA holders gain control over protocol parameters, value may further accrue to ENA via revenue sharing, protocol upgrades, or meta-governance.
- Counterarguments: Early-stage projects with large future unlocks (especially to insiders/founders) face risks if growth targets aren’t met—potential for sell pressure, governance capture, or incentive misalignment.
- Actionable Insights:
- Users can maximize exposure by early participation and engagement, and by monitoring governance changes that might alter yield allocations or future airdrop criteria.
- Investors should track unlocks closely, as major events could impact price and liquidity.
6. Summary Table of Ethena Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1.5B ENA maximum; airdrop and vesting (no ICO/IFO)
|Allocation
|30% Core, 25% Investor, 15% Foundation, 25% Ecosystem/Airdrop, 5% Marketing/Liquidity
|Usage
|Governance, yield incentives, liquidity rewards
|Incentives
|Shard campaign, direct participation rewards, future ecosystem grants
|Lock-Up/Unlock
|1 yr lock + 25% cliff, then 3 yr linear vest; custom for airdrop recipients
7. References for Further Reading
- Messari Reports: “Ethena – The Goddess of Yield" (March 2024)
- Project Documentation, Airdrop/Shard Campaign terms
Conclusion
Ethena's ENA tokenomics are structured to bootstrap early growth, reward protocol and liquidity engagement, and prevent sudden dilution, with significant powers reserved for long-term stakers/governors. Its launch is emblematic of the latest DeFi “points meta,” but overlays best-practice vesting and lock-up protocols—maximizing opportunities for committed users while minimizing opportunistic extraction from insiders and speculators. The real test will be in the protocol’s ability to maintain excitement and value accrual long after the initial unlock periods and reward campaigns end.
Analysis prepared using verified data and research as of June 2025.
Tokenomics de Ethena (ENA): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso
Compreender a tokenomics de Ethena (ENA) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.
Principais métricas e como são calculadas:
Fornecimento total:
A quantidade máxima de tokens ENA que foram ou que poderão ser criados.
Fornecimento circulante:
A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.
Fornecimento máx.:
O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens ENA podem existir no total.
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.
Taxa de inflação:
Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.
Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?
Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.
Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.
Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.
FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.
Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do ENA, explore o preço em tempo real do token ENA!
