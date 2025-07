Informação sobre Crystal Palace FT (CPFC)

The CPFC Fan Token allows Crystal Palace FC fans to have a tokenized share of influence on club decisions. Fans can engage in a wide variety of club decisions and in doing so, earn rewards and experiences that money can’t buy.

Site oficial: https://www.chiliz.net/ Explorador de blocos: https://explorer.chiliz.com/tokens/0xa7B303a6e8bA03d6fA3d9E895F935065e4b19F1F/