Tokenomics de Avalanche (AVAX)
Informação sobre Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and green. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition on Avalanche.
Tokenomics e análise de preços de Avalanche (AVAX)
Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de Avalanche (AVAX), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.
Estrutura de token aprofundada de Avalanche (AVAX)
Aprofunde-se em como os tokens AVAX são emitidos, alocados e desbloqueados. Esta seção destaca os principais aspectos da estrutura econômica do token: utilidade, incentivos e cronograma de vesting.
Overview
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche network, serving roles in staking, governance, transaction fees, and ecosystem incentives. Its token economics are carefully structured to ensure network security, incentivize ecosystem growth, and promote decentralization.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The maximum capped supply of AVAX is 720 million.
- Genesis Supply: 360 million AVAX released at mainnet launch (September 2020).
- Future Issuance: Additional 360 million AVAX is minted as staking rewards over time, with the rate determined programmatically. The rate can be adjusted via governance, but overall inflation is designed to decrease as AVAX is claimed and staked.
- Burn Mechanism: All fees paid in AVAX are burned, further reducing circulating supply and introducing a deflationary component.
Issuance Table (Genesis Allocations):
|Category
|% of Initial Supply
|Approx. AVAX
|Vesting Details / Unlocking
|Public Sale
|10%
|72M
|1-year vesting, quarterly unlocks for option A1; none for option B
|Private Investors
|~16.67%
|~120M
|Most with 1-year or 18-month vesting, some tokens unlocked at TGE
|Foundation
|9.26%
|~66.67M
|10-year vesting
|Project Team
|10%
|72M
|4-year vesting
|Community & Dev
|7%
|50.4M
|1-year vesting
|Strategic Partners
|5%
|36M
|4-year vesting
|Airdrop
|2.5%
|18M
|4-year vesting
|Incentives
|~0.28%
|~2.02M
|1-year lockup (testnet rewards)
|Staking Rewards
|50%
|360M
|Distributed programmatically
Allocation & Unlocking Mechanisms
- Public Sale:
- Three options; most tokens distributed with 1-year or 18-month vesting schedules and periodic unlocks.
- Option B tokens had no vesting—unlocked at launch.
- Private Sales & Strategic Partners:
- Majority on vesting schedules (cliff releases) between 1–4 years.
- Team, Foundation, Community Allocations:
- Team: 4-year vesting
- Foundation: 10-year vesting, periodic cliff unlocks
- Community & Dev: 1-year vesting
- Airdrops:
- Four-year vesting, distributed to incentivize network participation.
- Testnet Incentives:
- 1-year lockups for contributors.
Recent & Upcoming Unlock Events:
Unlocks occur at regular intervals (“cliff” events), as observed in the quantitative data (examples):
|Date
|Amount
|Recipient
|Allocation Group
|Unlock Type
|2024-05-22
|1,666,800
|Foundation
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|Cliff
|2024-05-22
|2,250,000
|Strategic Partners
|Private Investors
|Cliff
|2024-05-22
|1,125,000
|Airdrop
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff
|2024-05-22
|4,500,000
|Team
|Team Advisors
|Cliff
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
This unlocking pattern continues through 2027 and beyond.
Usage & Incentive mechanisms
1. Network Security (Staking)
- Validators must stake at least 2,000 AVAX and run network nodes to validate the chain.
- Delegators can contribute as little as 25 AVAX to earn a share of staking rewards.
- Staking rewards (from the 360M AVAX reserve) incentivize honest behavior and network participation.
- Minimum staking period: 2 weeks; maximum: 1 year.
2. Fee Payment and Burning
- All transaction fees are paid in AVAX and permanently burned.
- This mechanism introduces a deflationary pressure, counterbalancing the inflation from staking rewards.
3. Governance
- Stakers participate in Avalanche network governance to vote on key parameters (e.g., staking rewards, minimum amounts).
4. Ecosystem Participation
- Airdrops, incentive programs, and development grants are distributed to users, developers, and contributors to grow the Avalanche ecosystem.
Locking Mechanisms
- Staking: AVAX must be locked for a fixed period when participating in validation (2 weeks to 1 year).
- Vesting: All allocations to team, partners, and early backers are subject to time-based lockups (1, 4, or 10-year schedules). The Foundation, for example, has a 10-year vesting with scheduled, periodic unlock events.
- Bridging/Subnets: When AVAX moves between subnets or cross-chain, traditional locking/unlocking smart contracts (bridges) are used to escrowing and releasing tokens (see token bridging schematic from Messari).
Unlocking Schedule
The unlocking of AVAX tokens follows regular “cliff” events, as described above. Publicly available unlock data shows periodic scheduled unlocks for key groups (team, partners, foundation, airdrop recipients) from 2020 through at least 2027. This ensures transparency and gradual dilution, reducing sudden impact on circulating supply.
Summary Table: Issuance, Allocation, Locking, and Unlocking
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Genesis + programmatic inflation for 720M total cap; transaction fees burned
|Allocation
|Public/Private Sale, Foundation, Team, Community, Strategic Partners, Staking Rewards
|Incentives / Usage
|Staking (validators & delegators), governance, ecosystem rewards, transaction fees, airdrops
|Locking
|Staking (2w–1y), vesting (1–10y) for allocations, testnet/airdrop rewards
|Unlocking
|Regular cliff events; see schedule above; unlocks through at least 2027 and beyond
Conclusion and Implications
Avalanche's token economics combine well-calibrated inflation (via staking), strict vesting schedules, and aggressive burning to maintain a sustainable and balanced network economy. The transparent unlocking calendar helps manage market supply risks. By incentivizing network participation, burning fees to counteract inflation, and aligning lockups with long-term development, Avalanche aims to foster a secure, decentralized, and growth-oriented ecosystem.
Potential risks: Major unlock events can introduce short-term supply pressure, though the distributed cliff unlocking mechanism seeks to mitigate sudden dilutions. Participants should monitor future unlock schedules and governance signals for residual supply-side impacts.
For deeper understanding or the latest unlock schedules, consult Avalanche's official documentation and Messari unlocks dashboard.
Tokenomics de Avalanche (AVAX): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso
Compreender a tokenomics de Avalanche (AVAX) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.
Principais métricas e como são calculadas:
Fornecimento total:
A quantidade máxima de tokens AVAX que foram ou que poderão ser criados.
Fornecimento circulante:
A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.
Fornecimento máx.:
O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens AVAX podem existir no total.
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.
Taxa de inflação:
Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.
Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?
Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.
Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.
Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.
FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.
Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do AVAX, explore o preço em tempo real do token AVAX!
Como comprar AVAX
Interessado em adicionar Avalanche (AVAX) ao seu portfólio? A MEXC oferece diversos métodos para comprar AVAX, incluindo cartão de crédito, transferências bancárias e negociação peer-to-peer (P2P). Seja você iniciante ou experiente, a MEXC torna a compra de criptomoedas fácil e segura.
Histórico de preços de Avalanche (AVAX)
Analisar o histórico de preços de AVAX ajuda os usuários a entender os movimentos passados do mercado, os principais níveis de suporte e resistência, e os padrões de volatilidade. Seja acompanhando máximas históricas ou identificando tendências, os dados históricos são uma parte essencial da previsão de preços e da análise técnica.
Previsão de preço de AVAX
Quer saber para onde o AVAX pode estar indo? Nossa página de previsão de preço do AVAX combina sentimento de mercado, tendências históricas e indicadores técnicos para oferecer uma visão futura.
Por que deve escolher a MEXC?
A MEXC é uma das principais exchanges de criptomoedas do mundo, confiada por milhões de usuários globalmente. Seja você iniciante ou profissional, a MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de acessar o universo cripto.
Aviso legal
Os dados de tokenomics nesta página são provenientes de fontes terceiras. A MEXC não garante sua precisão. Por favor, realize uma pesquisa completa antes de investir.
Compre Avalanche (AVAX)
Montante
1 AVAX = 21.29 USD