Aprofunde-se em como os tokens ADA são emitidos, alocados e desbloqueados. Esta seção destaca os principais aspectos da estrutura econômica do token: utilidade, incentivos e cronograma de vesting.

Overview

Cardano (ADA) is an open-source, smart-contract-enabled Layer-1 blockchain protocol using a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Ouroboros. Its token economics are designed to incentivize decentralization, network security, and ecosystem growth.

Issuance Mechanism

Maximum Supply: 45 billion ADA.

45 billion ADA. Initial Distribution: ~25.93 billion ADA (~57.6% of max supply) sold in a multi-stage ICO (Sep 2015–Feb 2017), available at network launch (Sep 2017).

~25.93 billion ADA (~57.6% of max supply) sold in a multi-stage ICO (Sep 2015–Feb 2017), available at network launch (Sep 2017). Ongoing Issuance: New ADA is issued as staking rewards, drawn from a reserve pool (initially ~13.8 billion ADA, ~30.7% of max supply). Each five-day epoch, 0.3% of the reserve is distributed as rewards.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category % of Max Supply Description/Notes ICO/Public Sale ~58% Multi-stage ICO, distributed at launch Staking Rewards/Reserve ~31% For incentivizing network participation, distributed over time Team/Core Contributors ~11% Includes IOHK, EMURGO, Cardano Foundation, and other founding entities

Genesis Block Breakdown: | Entity/Tranche | % of Genesis Block | |------------------------|:------------------:| | Tranche 1 | 33% | | Tranche 2 | 25% | | EMURGO | 19% | | IOHK | 10% | | Tranche 4 | 8% | | Tranche 3 | 4% | | Tranche 3.5 | 1% | | Cardano Foundation | 7% |

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Staking: ADA holders can run stake pools or delegate to existing pools. Rewards are distributed at the end of each epoch, sourced from transaction fees and inflationary rewards from the reserve.

ADA holders can run stake pools or delegate to existing pools. Rewards are distributed at the end of each epoch, sourced from transaction fees and inflationary rewards from the reserve. Network Fees: Every transaction incurs a fee, calculated as a function of transaction size and protocol parameters. Fees are pooled and distributed as part of staking rewards.

Every transaction incurs a fee, calculated as a function of transaction size and protocol parameters. Fees are pooled and distributed as part of staking rewards. Decentralization Incentives: The "k parameter" sets a soft cap on pool size, reducing rewards for oversaturated pools and encouraging delegation to smaller pools.

The "k parameter" sets a soft cap on pool size, reducing rewards for oversaturated pools and encouraging delegation to smaller pools. Smart Contract Collateral: ADA is used as collateral for smart contract execution. If a contract fails, collateral is collected to prevent denial-of-service attacks.

Locking Mechanism

Token Locking: Introduced with the Allegra upgrade, ADA can be locked for specific purposes (e.g., governance voting, smart contract execution, multi-asset creation). Locking means reserving tokens for a period, making them unavailable for transfer.

Introduced with the Allegra upgrade, ADA can be locked for specific purposes (e.g., governance voting, smart contract execution, multi-asset creation). Locking means reserving tokens for a period, making them unavailable for transfer. Collateral for Smart Contracts: ADA is locked as collateral when executing non-native smart contracts. If the contract fails, the collateral is forfeited; otherwise, it is returned.

Unlocking Time

Staking: ADA delegated to stake pools is not locked and can be withdrawn or redelegated at any time. There is no slashing or forced lock-up for regular staking.

ADA delegated to stake pools is not locked and can be withdrawn or redelegated at any time. There is no slashing or forced lock-up for regular staking. Token Locking (Governance/Smart Contracts): Unlocking depends on the specific use case (e.g., end of a voting period or contract execution). There is no protocol-wide vesting or unlock schedule for ADA itself post-ICO.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance ICO (~58%), staking rewards from reserve (~31%), team/founders (~11%) Allocation See tables above Usage/Incentives Staking, transaction fees, smart contract collateral, governance Locking For governance, smart contracts, collateral; not for regular staking Unlocking Staking ADA is liquid; locked ADA unlocks per use case (e.g., after voting/contract end)

Additional Insights

No Superuser Privileges: ADA is native and cannot be paused, frozen, or forcibly transferred by any party.

ADA is native and cannot be paused, frozen, or forcibly transferred by any party. Decentralization: As of May 2024, ~50% of ADA is staked across nearly 2,900 pools, with no pool oversaturated, supporting decentralization.

As of May 2024, ~50% of ADA is staked across nearly 2,900 pools, with no pool oversaturated, supporting decentralization. Ecosystem Growth: Stablecoins and DeFi have driven TVL growth, with ADA as the core asset for fees, staking, and collateral.

Cardano’s tokenomics are structured to balance early investor incentives, ongoing network security, and long-term ecosystem development, with a strong emphasis on decentralization and user control.