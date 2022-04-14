ZyfAI (ZFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZyfAI (ZFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZyfAI (ZFI) Information ZyFAI is a DeFi Agent built to automate and optimize yield farming across protocols. It relies on real-time data and smart account automation to manage user funds in the most efficient way possible. By continuously reallocating assets, ZyFAI maximizes APY without requiring manual rebalancing. The project was built built by the Zyfi team, a leader in Account Abstraction infrastructure on ZKsync and aims to make DeFi accessible and automated to everyone. Official Website: https://www.zyf.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.zyf.ai/ Buy ZFI Now!

ZyfAI (ZFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZyfAI (ZFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.96M $ 2.96M $ 2.96M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 106.63M $ 106.63M $ 106.63M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.88M $ 13.88M $ 13.88M All-Time High: $ 0.066037 $ 0.066037 $ 0.066037 All-Time Low: $ 0.00271515 $ 0.00271515 $ 0.00271515 Current Price: $ 0.02775672 $ 0.02775672 $ 0.02775672 Learn more about ZyfAI (ZFI) price

ZyfAI (ZFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZyfAI (ZFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZFI's tokenomics, explore ZFI token's live price!

