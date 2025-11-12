ZTX (ZTX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZTX (ZTX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZTX (ZTX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZTX (ZTX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.37M $ 3.37M $ 3.37M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 4.20B $ 4.20B $ 4.20B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.00M $ 8.00M $ 8.00M All-Time High: $ 0.03870653 $ 0.03870653 $ 0.03870653 All-Time Low: $ 0.0006845 $ 0.0006845 $ 0.0006845 Current Price: $ 0.0007975 $ 0.0007975 $ 0.0007975 Learn more about ZTX (ZTX) price Buy ZTX Now!

ZTX (ZTX) Information ZTX is the Web3 metaverse platform backed by Jump Crypto and ZEPETO, which is the largest metaverse platform in Asia. ZTX aims to offer virtual social networking venues for avatars in addition to diverse add-on offerings such as portal games. ZTX is the Web3 metaverse platform backed by Jump Crypto and ZEPETO, which is the largest metaverse platform in Asia. ZTX aims to offer virtual social networking venues for avatars in addition to diverse add-on offerings such as portal games. Official Website: https://ztx.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.ztx.io

ZTX (ZTX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZTX (ZTX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZTX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZTX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZTX's tokenomics, explore ZTX token's live price!

ZTX Price Prediction Want to know where ZTX might be heading? Our ZTX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ZTX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!