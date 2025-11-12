ZoidPay is a global fintech company that offers a range of end-to-end crypto payment solutions for online and in-store shopping. For retail customers, ZoidPay lets them purchase products and services with crypto from online retailers including Amazon, Walmart and eBay. For enterprise clients, ZoidPay enables interoperability between wallets and exchanges for providing instant liquidity to their users. With a single line of code, they can integrate with ZoidPay products.

The ZoidPay ecosystem has four core products: