YETI is a Solana-based meme token and cultural experiment focused on decentralized community engagement, content creation, and social commentary within the crypto space. It was launched in May 2025 with no presale, no VC backing, and a renounced contract, ensuring a fair and transparent token distribution.
The project is designed around a decentralized model where community members drive visibility and growth through daily meme campaigns, Telegram-based raiding efforts, and influencer collaborations. Rather than focusing on technical utility or DeFi functions, YETI leverages meme culture and humor to foster engagement, amplify messages, and challenge conventional narratives within the Solana ecosystem.
YETI is traded on decentralized exchanges like Raydium and has gained early momentum through high-volume social media reach and organized online campaigns. All development and promotion efforts are community-led, and the project has no roadmap or centralized leadership, aligning with its core principle of authentic, ground-up crypto culture.
Understanding the tokenomics of YETI (YETI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YETI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YETI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
