XSwap Protocol is the first decentralized exchange (DEX) that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system on the Xinfin network XDC.
Its vision is to grow the Xinfin network by enabling emerging projects to enter the market directly after the completion of their development period. It allows and facilitates the swap and exchange of XRC-20 tokens thereafter.
The developers of XSWAP chose Xinfin XDC network for the following reasons:
Xinfin is a hybrid blockchain platform that is built to modernize the global trade and finance sector through an accessible, efficient and highly versatile decentralized infrastructure solution.
Xinfin is designed to complement the legacy financial ecosystem by providing a permissioned blockchain that governments, enterprises, and private firms can use to overhaul their tech stack and power a range of novel use cases.
XDC is the coin of Xinfin and it will be used in the XDC Swap as a mediator like Ethereum’s ETH in Uniswap AMM.
Moreover, XSWAP wants to utilize Xinfin’s technology, which supports smart contracts and processes 2000 transactions per second (TPS) at the lowest possible fee with an almost instant transaction confirmation of as fast as two seconds.
Xinfin is a much-evolved GREEN hybrid blockchain.
XSwap Protocol (XSP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for XSwap Protocol (XSP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
XSwap Protocol (XSP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of XSwap Protocol (XSP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XSP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XSP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
