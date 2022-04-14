xCREDI (XCREDI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into xCREDI (XCREDI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

xCREDI (XCREDI) Information Credefi Finance bridges the worlds of decentralized finance and the real economy, connecting crypto investors with established businesses in need of funding. Our platform delivers secure and transparent lending opportunities, offering investors stable and predictable returns while empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to thrive. With robust risk management and blockchain-powered innovation, Credefi is redefining traditional finance—bringing trust, efficiency, and tangible real-world impact to the Web3 lending ecosystem. Official Website: https://credefi.io Whitepaper: https://credefi.gitbook.io/credefi Buy XCREDI Now!

xCREDI (XCREDI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for xCREDI (XCREDI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 301.48K $ 301.48K $ 301.48K Total Supply: $ 15.00M $ 15.00M $ 15.00M Circulating Supply: $ 15.00M $ 15.00M $ 15.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 301.48K $ 301.48K $ 301.48K All-Time High: $ 0.143297 $ 0.143297 $ 0.143297 All-Time Low: $ 0.01770399 $ 0.01770399 $ 0.01770399 Current Price: $ 0.02014859 $ 0.02014859 $ 0.02014859 Learn more about xCREDI (XCREDI) price

xCREDI (XCREDI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of xCREDI (XCREDI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XCREDI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XCREDI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XCREDI's tokenomics, explore XCREDI token's live price!

