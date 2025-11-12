This project is a meme coin that pays tribute to the most iconic and widely recognized mascot within the Avalanche blockchain community. Designed to embody the spirit and culture of the Avalanche ecosystem, the coin offers a fun and engaging way for users to participate in the network while celebrating its most beloved mascot. Through community-driven initiatives, social engagement, and a strong connection to Avalanche’s identity, the project aims to foster a cultural movement within the Avalanche ecosystem.