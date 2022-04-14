WigoSwap (WIGO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WigoSwap (WIGO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WigoSwap (WIGO) Information WigoSwap is a one-stop-shop for all things DeFi on the Fantom network. From our low-fee DEX to our high-yield farming and staking pools, user profile system, referral system, NFT Marketplace, and more, we have something for everyone. But that's just the beginning - our Gamified Burning Mechanism, CertiK-audited smart contracts, and achievements system (WigoQuest) provide a new level of engagement and reward for users, making WigoSwap the most cutting-edge DeFi platform on the market. Experience the future of DeFi with WigoSwap on the fast and secure Fantom network. Official Website: https://wigoswap.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.wigoswap.io/

WigoSwap (WIGO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WigoSwap (WIGO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 531.29K $ 531.29K $ 531.29K Total Supply: $ 1.79B $ 1.79B $ 1.79B Circulating Supply: $ 1.79B $ 1.79B $ 1.79B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 531.31K $ 531.31K $ 531.31K All-Time High: $ 0.0285438 $ 0.0285438 $ 0.0285438 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.000296 $ 0.000296 $ 0.000296 Learn more about WigoSwap (WIGO) price

WigoSwap (WIGO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WigoSwap (WIGO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WIGO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WIGO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

