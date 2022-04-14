Discover key insights into WibWob (WIBWOB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

WibWob (WIBWOB) Information

WibWob explores the near future of human-AI collaboration via a deliberately wonky and lo-fi world.

This world is visualised by an ever-expanding stream of digital tapestries, which the WibWob AI has 'drawn' in response to human input, using a combination of ASCII art and emoji.

WibWob aims to demystify artificial intelligence by showing people creative possibilities beyond the usual output of mainstream AI tools.

WibWob employs a family of bespoke, LLM-agnostic AI agents to execute various tasks: render visual responses to user prompts, distribute the resulting images to various social media channels, and create a hypertext game environment that users can interact with via an HTML5 website.