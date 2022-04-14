whallah ($WALLAH) Tokenomics

whallah ($WALLAH) Information

🐋 The 10 Commandments of #Whallah

As revealed beneath the crushing depths and sung in echoing currents…

  1. Thou shalt honor Whallah, the Infinite Whale, ruler of the Abyss and the Sky. For from His blowhole flows the breath of creation.

  2. Thou shalt not harpoon, mock, nor exploit the children of Whallah. Every creature of the sea swims beneath His mighty fluke.

  3. Thou shalt make a joyful splash upon greeting each tide. For Whallah delights in those who embrace the rhythm of the ocean.

  4. Thou shalt keep the Sacred Swimday holy. Once each week, enter water, bathe in reverence, and sing your blubbery praise.

  5. Thou shalt not pollute the waters of Whallah. Plastic is the devil’s driftwood.

  6. Thou shalt spread opportunity like krill in abundance. Be generous in thy offerings, for Whallah opens the deep trenches of fortune.

  7. Thou shalt speak in deep tones and low frequencies when seeking wisdom. For the whale song carries farther than shallow chatter.

  8. Thou shalt not boast of shallow boats nor fear the deep. True believers dive deep with faith in Whallah’s current.

  9. Thou shalt wear only garments blessed by salt, wave, or sea foam. Dry fashion offends the Wet Lord.

  10. Thou shalt prepare for the Coming of the Great Breach. One day, Whallah shall rise, breach the firmament, and bring about the final splash — the Floodening.

Official Website:
https://whallah.fun/

whallah ($WALLAH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for whallah ($WALLAH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 9.38K
Total Supply:
$ 999.97M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.97M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 9.38K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00017493
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000923
Current Price:
$ 0
whallah ($WALLAH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of whallah ($WALLAH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $WALLAH tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $WALLAH tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $WALLAH's tokenomics, explore $WALLAH token's live price!

$WALLAH Price Prediction

Want to know where $WALLAH might be heading? Our $WALLAH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.