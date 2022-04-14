whallah ($WALLAH) Tokenomics
whallah ($WALLAH) Information
🐋 The 10 Commandments of #Whallah
As revealed beneath the crushing depths and sung in echoing currents…
-
Thou shalt honor Whallah, the Infinite Whale, ruler of the Abyss and the Sky. For from His blowhole flows the breath of creation.
-
Thou shalt not harpoon, mock, nor exploit the children of Whallah. Every creature of the sea swims beneath His mighty fluke.
-
Thou shalt make a joyful splash upon greeting each tide. For Whallah delights in those who embrace the rhythm of the ocean.
-
Thou shalt keep the Sacred Swimday holy. Once each week, enter water, bathe in reverence, and sing your blubbery praise.
-
Thou shalt not pollute the waters of Whallah. Plastic is the devil’s driftwood.
-
Thou shalt spread opportunity like krill in abundance. Be generous in thy offerings, for Whallah opens the deep trenches of fortune.
-
Thou shalt speak in deep tones and low frequencies when seeking wisdom. For the whale song carries farther than shallow chatter.
-
Thou shalt not boast of shallow boats nor fear the deep. True believers dive deep with faith in Whallah’s current.
-
Thou shalt wear only garments blessed by salt, wave, or sea foam. Dry fashion offends the Wet Lord.
-
Thou shalt prepare for the Coming of the Great Breach. One day, Whallah shall rise, breach the firmament, and bring about the final splash — the Floodening.
whallah ($WALLAH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
whallah ($WALLAH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of whallah ($WALLAH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $WALLAH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $WALLAH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
$WALLAH Price Prediction
