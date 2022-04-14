Welshare Health Token (WEL) Information

Welshare Health is developing a decentralized app to help patients personalize how they contribute to AI-driven medical research by leveraging web3 technologies.

Data silos within the healthcare industry lead to inefficiencies in clinical trial recruitment and understanding patient behavior insights. Simultaneously, individuals have little control over how their health data is used, and often do not benefit directly from participating in research studies.

Welshare Health connects patient communities directly with medical research, addressing the inefficiencies of traditional research models and empowering individuals to take control of their health data, while earning rewards and accessing personalized health offers.