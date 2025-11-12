What is WAVE

Waveform by Virtuals (WAVE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Waveform by Virtuals (WAVE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Waveform by Virtuals (WAVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Waveform by Virtuals (WAVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.33M $ 5.33M $ 5.33M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.33M $ 5.33M $ 5.33M All-Time High: $ 0.01712062 $ 0.01712062 $ 0.01712062 All-Time Low: $ 0.00486369 $ 0.00486369 $ 0.00486369 Current Price: $ 0.00536251 $ 0.00536251 $ 0.00536251 Learn more about Waveform by Virtuals (WAVE) price Buy WAVE Now!

Waveform by Virtuals (WAVE) Information Waveform is an autonomous, AI-powered cryptocurrency trading platform that enables users to create profitable AI trading agents in just minutes. Waveform is an autonomous, AI-powered cryptocurrency trading platform that enables users to create profitable AI trading agents in just minutes. Official Website: https://www.waveform.finance/

Waveform by Virtuals (WAVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Waveform by Virtuals (WAVE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WAVE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WAVE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WAVE's tokenomics, explore WAVE token's live price!

WAVE Price Prediction Want to know where WAVE might be heading? Our WAVE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WAVE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!