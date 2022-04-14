Vasco da Gama Fan Token (VASCO) Information

Fan Tokens allow fans across multiple sports verticals to exercise their share of influence within their favourite teams/leagues/clubs. Through Socios.com, fans are empowered to participate in certain club decisions, for example, choosing a goal celebration song in a football stadium, choosing which fighters should go head to head in MMA, and more. Thanks to Fan Tokens, holders receive access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as player meet and greets, training day events & much much more.

The growing list of partnerships launching their Fan Tokens on the Socios.com platform includes some of the biggest sporting organizations in the world such as FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Manchester City, UFC, ROUSH Fenway Racing, Aston Martin, just to name a few.