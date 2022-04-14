Universal ETH (UNIETH) Information

Bedrock's native tokenized version of staked Ether is known as uniETH.

uniETH represents the staked ETH in Bedrock plus all future staking rewards. uniETH is non-rebasing, i.e. does not grow in quantity over time but grows in value instead. In other words, 1 uniETH will be worth more than 1 ETH as time goes on, and its value will continue to increase as more time passes.

Launched by RockX, Bedrock is a non-custodial solution that satisfies the requirements of institutions seeking a basis for large-scale liquid staking. By bringing new levels of transparency and security to liquid staking, Bedrock allows institutions to unlock liquidity safely by adhering to regulations while leveraging a true crypto-native solution.