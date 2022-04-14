Unagi Token (UNA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Unagi Token (UNA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Unagi Token (UNA) Information UNA token is Unagi's web3 gaming ecosystem token. It is your universal ticket to the entire range of Unagi games, offering a seamless experience across various genres and platforms including Ultimate Champions, Persona and many more to come! We’re creating a cohesive, interconnected gaming environment. One token, many worlds. Official Website: https://www.unagi.games/ Buy UNA Now!

Unagi Token (UNA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Unagi Token (UNA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 23.80M $ 23.80M $ 23.80M Total Supply: $ 990.63M $ 990.63M $ 990.63M Circulating Supply: $ 625.31M $ 625.31M $ 625.31M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 37.70M $ 37.70M $ 37.70M All-Time High: $ 0.154495 $ 0.154495 $ 0.154495 All-Time Low: $ 0.00648287 $ 0.00648287 $ 0.00648287 Current Price: $ 0.03807392 $ 0.03807392 $ 0.03807392 Learn more about Unagi Token (UNA) price

Unagi Token (UNA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Unagi Token (UNA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of UNA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many UNA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand UNA's tokenomics, explore UNA token's live price!

UNA Price Prediction Want to know where UNA might be heading? Our UNA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See UNA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!