Explore key tokenomics and price data for UFO Token (UFO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
UFO Token (UFO) Information
UFO Token stands as a pivotal amplifier within the pTGC ecosystem, strategically engineered to foster unity between the Richard Heart (RH) ecosystem and The Grays Currency. Designed with precision, UFO Token operates as a catalyst, intensifying bot activity and token volume for both its own token and PTGC. Central to its architecture is a 6% buy and sell fee structure, meticulously structured to deliver rewards to holders, LP providers, and pTGC enthusiasts alike. Leveraging the same cutting-edge technology utilized to capture fees within PTGC, UFO Token extends its reach, motivating holders of RH coins to pair them with UFO. This symbiotic relationship not only expands our network but also amplifies our volume, culminating in greater rewards for all stakeholders.
Understanding the tokenomics of UFO Token (UFO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UFO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UFO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
