TROPPY (TROPPY) Information

This Is a community driven project with Aims On a Pepe/Brett like experience. TROPPY Empowers the Blue Frog Narrative Along with $Brett,$Groggo & $BeBe and also gives a balance to the Matt Furie frogs making it even with 4 blue frogs and 4 green frogs from the books by Matt Furie. TROPPY & ACID TOAD are the Trippy Blue and Green Pair from the book and they add a sense of Astonishment when you See Them they Are very eye catching which was one of the Reasons To create this cool frog Meme.