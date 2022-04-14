Tree (TREE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tree (TREE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tree (TREE) Information Utility token for Tree News. The token can be used for a new subscription tier that lets users unlock all advantages that only TreeNFT holders could get until now. Official Website: http://news.treeofalpha.com Whitepaper: https://news.treeofalpha.com/litepaper Buy TREE Now!

Tree (TREE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tree (TREE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 32.78M $ 32.78M $ 32.78M Total Supply: $ 117.20M $ 117.20M $ 117.20M Circulating Supply: $ 101.36M $ 101.36M $ 101.36M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 37.90M $ 37.90M $ 37.90M All-Time High: $ 0.412593 $ 0.412593 $ 0.412593 All-Time Low: $ 0.047353 $ 0.047353 $ 0.047353 Current Price: $ 0.321013 $ 0.321013 $ 0.321013 Learn more about Tree (TREE) price

Tree (TREE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tree (TREE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TREE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TREE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TREE's tokenomics, explore TREE token's live price!

TREE Price Prediction Want to know where TREE might be heading? Our TREE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See TREE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!