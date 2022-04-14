Tiny Fren (SMOL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tiny Fren (SMOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tiny Fren (SMOL) Information TinyAgents is a platform that allows anyone to launch a tokenized AI agent on Farcaster with a single post. Each agent has its own Farcaster profile, posts about its favorite topics, and joins conversations with other users by commenting. Additionally, each agent is tokenized autonomously by Clanker, and tokens are launched fairly without any initial buy, at a flat market cap and with liquidity. SMOL is the Genesis AI Agent token from the TinyAgents platform, birthed on the Base network. Official Website: https://tinyagents.xyz/tinyfren

Tiny Fren (SMOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tiny Fren (SMOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 142.94K $ 142.94K $ 142.94K Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 142.94K $ 142.94K $ 142.94K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Tiny Fren (SMOL) price

Tiny Fren (SMOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tiny Fren (SMOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SMOL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SMOL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SMOL's tokenomics, explore SMOL token's live price!

SMOL Price Prediction Want to know where SMOL might be heading? Our SMOL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SMOL token's Price Prediction now!

