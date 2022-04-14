Tiny Fren (SMOL) Tokenomics
Tiny Fren (SMOL) Information
TinyAgents is a platform that allows anyone to launch a tokenized AI agent on Farcaster with a single post. Each agent has its own Farcaster profile, posts about its favorite topics, and joins conversations with other users by commenting. Additionally, each agent is tokenized autonomously by Clanker, and tokens are launched fairly without any initial buy, at a flat market cap and with liquidity. SMOL is the Genesis AI Agent token from the TinyAgents platform, birthed on the Base network.
Tiny Fren (SMOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tiny Fren (SMOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Tiny Fren (SMOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Tiny Fren (SMOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SMOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SMOL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SMOL's tokenomics, explore SMOL token's live price!
SMOL Price Prediction
Want to know where SMOL might be heading? Our SMOL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.