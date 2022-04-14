Tim (TIM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Tim (TIM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Tim (TIM) Information Tim is a true Community Takeover. Over 200M tokens have been burnt, enhancing scarcity and value, and another 150M tokens were turned over by the devs to a community-controlled multi-signature wallet, ensuring transparency and collective decision-making. Official Website: https://www.timdoesnot.com/ Buy TIM Now!

Tim (TIM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tim (TIM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 30.59K $ 30.59K $ 30.59K Total Supply: $ 799.96M $ 799.96M $ 799.96M Circulating Supply: $ 799.96M $ 799.96M $ 799.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 30.59K $ 30.59K $ 30.59K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Tim (TIM) price

Tim (TIM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tim (TIM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TIM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TIM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TIM's tokenomics, explore TIM token's live price!

