TAXY NETWORK (TAXY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00002173$ 0.00002173 $ 0.00002173 Lowest Price $ 0.00001396$ 0.00001396 $ 0.00001396 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) -8.57% Price Change (7D) -8.57%

TAXY NETWORK (TAXY) real-time price is $0.00001636. Over the past 24 hours, TAXY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. TAXY's all-time high price is $ 0.00002173, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001396.

In terms of short-term performance, TAXY has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -8.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

TAXY NETWORK (TAXY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.36K$ 16.36K $ 16.36K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.36K$ 16.36K $ 16.36K Circulation Supply 999.79M 999.79M 999.79M Total Supply 999,790,236.7610782 999,790,236.7610782 999,790,236.7610782

The current Market Cap of TAXY NETWORK is $ 16.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TAXY is 999.79M, with a total supply of 999790236.7610782. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.36K.