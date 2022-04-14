Taro (TARO) Tokenomics
Taro (TARO) Information
ABOUT TARO The true story of survivaL in the ice! Sakhalin huskies (also known as Karafuto ken), Taro and Jiro, rose to fame in 1959 after they were abandoned with 13 other dogs in Antarctica by a Japanese expedition team for almost a year yet survived. While seven of the dogs perished still chained at the campsite, Taro, Jiro and six other dogs managed to escape. The pair endured below-freezing temperatures and survived possibly on a diet of penguins and seals. Finally, in 1959, a new Japanese research team returned to Antarctica, astonished to discover Taro and Jiro still alive after 11 months. News of the surviving dogs reached Japan and they became symbols of perseverance and courage ultimately becoming known as "The Survivors."
Taro (TARO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Taro (TARO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Taro (TARO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Taro (TARO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TARO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TARO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.