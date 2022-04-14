SwapX (SWPX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SwapX (SWPX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SwapX (SWPX) Information SwapX is the native decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Sonic L1 blockchain. Powered by Algebra Integral V4 for concentrated and active liquidity management, it delivers advanced plugin DeFi solutions. SwapX’s ve(3,3) tokenomics ensures stable growth and fair rewards distribution. Winner of the Sonic Boom competition, with over 1,000 participants, SwapX secured a grant in the SAPPHIRE category thanks to its plugins innovations. Official Website: https://swapx.fi/ Buy SWPX Now!

SwapX (SWPX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SwapX (SWPX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.02M $ 1.02M $ 1.02M Total Supply: $ 85.18M $ 85.18M $ 85.18M Circulating Supply: $ 20.55M $ 20.55M $ 20.55M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.23M $ 4.23M $ 4.23M All-Time High: $ 0.757704 $ 0.757704 $ 0.757704 All-Time Low: $ 0.04874656 $ 0.04874656 $ 0.04874656 Current Price: $ 0.049707 $ 0.049707 $ 0.049707 Learn more about SwapX (SWPX) price

SwapX (SWPX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SwapX (SWPX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SWPX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SWPX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SWPX's tokenomics, explore SWPX token's live price!

