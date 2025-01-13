STIX Price (STIX)
The live price of STIX (STIX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STIX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key STIX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 28.48K USD
- STIX price change within the day is -3.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the STIX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STIX price information.
During today, the price change of STIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of STIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of STIX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of STIX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.88%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-57.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of STIX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
-3.88%
-24.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
STIX is a derivative project of Stickerly, one of the world’s largest Web2 User-generated content sticker publishing platforms with 30 million monthly active users and over 400 million lifetime users. The Stickerly app provides an easy-to-use interface for creating and publishing memes that are then immediately usable as stickers in messenger apps like Telegram and Whatsapp. The global user base of Stickerly features heavy presence from regions such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and also Europe. Unlike its Web2 legacy product, however, the Web3 STIX provides more engaging aspects other than just the publishing of UGC memes. Through regular competitions, creators submit memes on STIX that are then voted on by the STIX users. Winning memes with the most votes are then promoted on Stickerly, available to a global audience to download and use. The creators of winning memes, as well as the STIX users who correctly voted on said memes, stand to win on-chain rewards from a recurring weekly prize pool of $STIX tokens.
