STATS Price (STATS)
The live price of STATS (STATS) today is 0.00281337 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STATS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key STATS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.41 USD
- STATS price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the STATS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STATS price information.
During today, the price change of STATS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of STATS to USD was $ -0.0007468445.
In the past 60 days, the price change of STATS to USD was $ -0.0009878625.
In the past 90 days, the price change of STATS to USD was $ -0.001602591416935049.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007468445
|-26.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009878625
|-35.11%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001602591416935049
|-36.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of STATS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-11.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$STATS. A all in one, portfolio management DApp. Where we will have a multi-wallet feature, allowing you to view all of your wallets in one place without needing to disconnect/reconnect others. This will come with an update to bring an extension, our Multi wallet, multi token swap. This will allow you to buy and sell any token with as many wallets you select at the same time. Social crypto, staking and NFTs. Once our staking goes live, users will be able to stake their $STATS token to receive a share of 0.5% from all swap fees. The more daily users on our swap = The more our stakers will receive in rewards. NFTs will be launching in phase 2, which will improve your staking benefits and earn platform rewards. Social crypto will allow users to connect and build up your own profile.
