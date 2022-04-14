STARS (STARS) Information

Crypto All-Stars is the ultimate meme coin project, uniting the top meme coins worldwide – PEPE, Dogecoin, Floki, Mog, Milady, Brett, Turbo, and more – under one umbrella. This is the meme coin event of the century. World's First Unified Staking The revolutionary MemeVault protocol enables multi-token, multi-chain meme coin staking.

In short, this means that all top meme coin holders worldwide are brought together under a single umbrella to stake their tokens, incentivized and rewarded for holding $STARS — the lifeblood of the platform.