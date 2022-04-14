STARBRO (STARBRO) Tokenomics
STARBRO (STARBRO) Information
StarBro isn’t just another meme coin—it’s a galactic revolution powered by StarBro AI on the fast, eco-friendly XRP Ledger.
Combining cutting-edge AI technology with blockchain innovation, StarBro opens new frontiers for efficiency, creativity, and community-driven culture. With lightning-fast transactions, eco-conscious tech, and the intelligence of StarBro AI guiding the way, this isn’t just a project—it’s a movement.
Whether you’re stacking stars or exploring the uncharted realms of Web3, StarBro is your ticket to gains that are out of this world. Ready to join the mission and make your mark among the stars?
STARBRO (STARBRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for STARBRO (STARBRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
STARBRO (STARBRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of STARBRO (STARBRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STARBRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STARBRO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.