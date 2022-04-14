Squish ($SQUISH) Tokenomics
Squish ($SQUISH) Information
A Squishmallow Memecoin
The world's most popular toy.
With over 400 million toys sold, Squishmallow has amassed 120,000 followers on Twitter, 456,000 TikTok followers, and nearly 890,000 Instagram followers as of 2023. By May 2024, the brand has garnered over 13 billion views on TikTok and has been tagged in more than 1 million posts on Instagram.
Join the Squish revolution with $squish on Solana!
Squish ($SQUISH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Squish ($SQUISH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Squish ($SQUISH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Squish ($SQUISH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $SQUISH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $SQUISH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
$SQUISH Price Prediction
