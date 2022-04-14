SQRCAT (SQRCAT) Tokenomics
SQRCAT is a new Culture & Community Coin on AVAX. Launched on March 7th as a zero-utility token, it fits most suitably into the memecoin category, however one of the project’s aims is to bridge the memecoin market to professional branding industries in order to onboard new audiences into crypto altogether. Therefore SQRCAT also presents itself as a professional brand.
It is heavily community-focussed and relies entirely on organic growth, with no fake followers and zero promotions or shills paid for. The project can look back on a very successful launch, with solid early community engagement, a balanced distribution of funds across the chain and first price development looking healthy and clean. The contract was renounced, the LP token burned, and the team (who is doxxed on Twitter/X) is now working in full swing to take the project to the highest registers.
SQRCAT (SQRCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SQRCAT (SQRCAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SQRCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SQRCAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
