SpringSui is a Liquid Staking Token (LST) developed by Suilend, a defi super app on Sui. It offers significant improvements over existing LSTs, most notably instant unstaking. Instant unstaking allows for infinite liquidity when unstaking, enhancing safety by reducing the risk of depegging. In the future, other teams will be able to deploy their own LSTs on the platform permissionlessly and at no cost using the SpringSui Standard.

Spring Staked SUI (SSUI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Spring Staked SUI (SSUI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 33.54M Total Supply: $ 8.30M Circulating Supply: $ 8.30M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.54M All-Time High: $ 18.79 All-Time Low: $ 1.75 Current Price: $ 4.04

Spring Staked SUI (SSUI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Spring Staked SUI (SSUI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SSUI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SSUI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

