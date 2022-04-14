SpineDAO Token (SPINE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SpineDAO Token (SPINE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SpineDAO Token (SPINE) Information SpineDAO is the first surgical Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) focused on making advanced spine treatments accessible to everyone. Led by a team of experienced spine surgeons and a biomechanical engineer, SpineDAO leverages blockchain, artificial intelligence, and community-based decision-making to tackle major challenges in spine care. We envision a world where the 600 million+ people living with spinal diseases gain quicker and more efficient access to spine care through decentralized and AI-powered solutions. By creating the world’s largest decentralized spine care and developing AI-powered tools for triage, decision-making, and monitoring, we are building the foundation for a comprehensive and innovative spine care ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.spinedao.com/ Whitepaper: https://spinedao.gitbook.io/spinedao Buy SPINE Now!

SpineDAO Token (SPINE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SpineDAO Token (SPINE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.48M $ 2.48M $ 2.48M Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 297.87M $ 297.87M $ 297.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.32M $ 8.32M $ 8.32M All-Time High: $ 0.00940614 $ 0.00940614 $ 0.00940614 All-Time Low: $ 0.00570414 $ 0.00570414 $ 0.00570414 Current Price: $ 0.00830275 $ 0.00830275 $ 0.00830275 Learn more about SpineDAO Token (SPINE) price

SpineDAO Token (SPINE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SpineDAO Token (SPINE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPINE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPINE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPINE's tokenomics, explore SPINE token's live price!

SPINE Price Prediction Want to know where SPINE might be heading? Our SPINE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SPINE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!