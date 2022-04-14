Solmax (SOLMAX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Solmax (SOLMAX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Solmax (SOLMAX) Information Our Mission At $SOLMAX, we are committed to spearheading the introduction of the premier Solana rewards cryptocurrency, dedicated to fostering a decentralized and inclusive financial ecosystem. Leveraging the speed, scalability, and efficiency of the Solana blockchain, our goal is to provide users with a smooth and gratifying experience in generating passive income by holding $SOLMAX. Through inventive approaches and community-driven governance, we aspire to reshape the decentralized finance landscape, unlocking fresh possibilities and propelling the widespread adoption of Solana. Official Website: https://solmax.pro/

Solmax (SOLMAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solmax (SOLMAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.75K $ 17.75K $ 17.75K Total Supply: $ 299.55K $ 299.55K $ 299.55K Circulating Supply: $ 299.55K $ 299.55K $ 299.55K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.75K $ 17.75K $ 17.75K All-Time High: $ 9.66 $ 9.66 $ 9.66 All-Time Low: $ 0.03384117 $ 0.03384117 $ 0.03384117 Current Price: $ 0.059257 $ 0.059257 $ 0.059257 Learn more about Solmax (SOLMAX) price

Solmax (SOLMAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Solmax (SOLMAX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SOLMAX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SOLMAX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

