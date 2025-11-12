Nomina (NOM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nomina (NOM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nomina (NOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nomina (NOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 41.38M $ 41.38M $ 41.38M Total Supply: $ 7.50B $ 7.50B $ 7.50B Circulating Supply: $ 2.90B $ 2.90B $ 2.90B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 107.03M $ 107.03M $ 107.03M All-Time High: $ 0.05699 $ 0.05699 $ 0.05699 All-Time Low: $ 0.006899363039322475 $ 0.006899363039322475 $ 0.006899363039322475 Current Price: $ 0.01427 $ 0.01427 $ 0.01427 Learn more about Nomina (NOM) price Buy NOM Now!

Nomina (NOM) Information Nomina is the first unified trading platform for perpetual future DEXs. Our trading terminal enables users to outperform the market using pre-built advanced strategies — all found in one place. Nomina is the first unified trading platform for perpetual future DEXs. Our trading terminal enables users to outperform the market using pre-built advanced strategies — all found in one place. Official Website: https://www.nomina.io Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x6e6F6d696e61decd6605bD4a57836c5DB6923340

Nomina (NOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nomina (NOM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NOM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NOM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NOM's tokenomics, explore NOM token's live price!

How to Buy NOM Interested in adding Nomina (NOM) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NOM, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy NOM on MEXC now! Nomina (NOM) Price History Analyzing the price history of NOM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NOM Price History now! NOM Price Prediction Want to know where NOM might be heading? Our NOM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NOM token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!