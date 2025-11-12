$SKULLY is a deflationary, gainful token brought to you by Necro League.

Its only purpose is to reward token holders and strengthen the Necro League ecosystem.

Staking with min 100% APR + you get rewarded in numerous partner tokens as well!

Multiple, smart built-in burning methods to keep value in the long run.

In addition, you'll be able to use it to upgrade your Necro League NFTs (Tireless Workers), including their earning capabilities.