Layer3 (L3) Information Layer3 is the attention layer, decentralizing the engine behind internet giants via incentive and identity protocols. It acts as a universal connector between blockchain ecosystems, revolutionizing how they build community and distribute value with omnichain infrastructure. Users can discover and earn via perpetual incentives, quests, pre-token networks via launchpad, and a unified cross-chain identity. Official Website: https://layer3.xyz Whitepaper: https://docs.layer3foundation.org/tokenomics Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x88909d489678dd17aa6d9609f89b0419bf78fd9a Buy L3 Now!

Layer3 (L3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Layer3 (L3), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 32.87M $ 32.87M $ 32.87M Total Supply: $ 3.33B $ 3.33B $ 3.33B Circulating Supply: $ 722.02M $ 722.02M $ 722.02M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 151.77M $ 151.77M $ 151.77M All-Time High: $ 0.1565 $ 0.1565 $ 0.1565 All-Time Low: $ 0.03537757570921343 $ 0.03537757570921343 $ 0.03537757570921343 Current Price: $ 0.04553 $ 0.04553 $ 0.04553 Learn more about Layer3 (L3) price

Layer3 (L3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Layer3 (L3) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of L3 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many L3 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand L3's tokenomics, explore L3 token's live price!

Analyzing the price history of L3 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

Want to know where L3 might be heading? Our L3 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

