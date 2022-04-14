Shield protocol (SHIELD) Tokenomics
Welcome to Shield Protocol, your fast lane into decentralized finance (DeFi) on the BNB Chain—no spaceship required! With just a few clicks, you can swap your BNB for BNBX, a synthetic asset that unlocks brand-new earning possibilities. Think of BNBX as your VIP pass to all kinds of DeFi adventures—without having to juggle a bazillion different tokens. Our platform is designed to be fast, secure, and, dare we say, a little bit fun. Whether you’re staking, providing liquidity, or exploring more advanced strategies, Shield Protocol keeps it simple and cost-effective on the supercharged BNB Chain. Plus, you don’t have to worry about keeping track of the underlying assets—BNBX takes care of that for you.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shield protocol (SHIELD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Shield protocol (SHIELD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHIELD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHIELD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
