SHART (SHART) Information

SHART - Simply Hold And Receive Tokens. This is the infinite bid on fartcoin, the fartcoin printer. 10% of every tx is collected. The majority goes back to holders (who hold over 10000 tokens) in fartcoin. A varying 1-10% is burned. On top of that, a portion of fees will be sent to the developer, project, and marketing wallets. There will be project burns, adds to lp, other marketing, etc. The possibilities are endless and it is exciting to see where this can go!