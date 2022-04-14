SHART (SHART) Tokenomics
SHART (SHART) Information
SHART - Simply Hold And Receive Tokens. This is the infinite bid on fartcoin, the fartcoin printer. 10% of every tx is collected. The majority goes back to holders (who hold over 10000 tokens) in fartcoin. A varying 1-10% is burned. On top of that, a portion of fees will be sent to the developer, project, and marketing wallets. There will be project burns, adds to lp, other marketing, etc. The possibilities are endless and it is exciting to see where this can go!
SHART (SHART) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SHART (SHART) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHART tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHART tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.