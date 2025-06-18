SHART Price (SHART)
The live price of SHART (SHART) today is 0.00033435 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 274.09K USD. SHART to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SHART Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SHART price change within the day is -2.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 819.75M USD
During today, the price change of SHART to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SHART to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SHART to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SHART to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SHART: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.49%
-2.72%
-55.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SHART - Simply Hold And Receive Tokens. This is the infinite bid on fartcoin, the fartcoin printer. 10% of every tx is collected. The majority goes back to holders (who hold over 10000 tokens) in fartcoin. A varying 1-10% is burned. On top of that, a portion of fees will be sent to the developer, project, and marketing wallets. There will be project burns, adds to lp, other marketing, etc. The possibilities are endless and it is exciting to see where this can go!
