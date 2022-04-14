SENTAI (SENTAI) Tokenomics
SENTAI, powered by Eliza OS and IoTeX, is an innovative AI agent that achieves deep interaction with the real world through DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks). It not only perceives the environment but can also control IoT devices in real-time, creating a complete physical AI ecosystem. SENTAI's core advantages include:
Real-time Learning: Continuously optimizes its decision models through ongoing access to live data streams Multi-dimensional Perception: Integrates data from various sensors for comprehensive environmental awareness Intelligent Control: Autonomously operates various IoT devices, enabling intelligent management of the physical world Decentralized Architecture: Built on IoTeX blockchain, ensuring data security and system reliability
This deep integration of AI with the physical world opens new possibilities for future smart cities, industrial automation, and other domains, representing the evolution of Physical AI.
Understanding the tokenomics of SENTAI (SENTAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SENTAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SENTAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.